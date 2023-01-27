New videos show persons of interest in deadly Atlanta shooting of 13-year-old boy

Police are trying to identify four people who ran away from a large fight that led to the shooting death of a 13-year-old boy near the Cascade Family Skating rink on Jan. 21.

Atlanta police released video showing the fight and individuals fleeing from the scene located at 3351 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.

At least one of the boys was seen armed with a gun.

Atlanta police want to identify several individuals seen in and around a large fight where a 13-year-old boy was killed by gunfire in southwest Atlanta.

Police say officers were called out shortly before 11:30 p.m. on Jan. 21. The boy was found on the sidewalk with multiple gunshot wounds, police say. He was rushed to Grady Memorial Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The Fulton County Medical Office later identified the victim as 13-year-old Deshon Dubose of Atlanta.

Deshon DuBose

Investigators say one or more of the individuals, including Dubose, may have been at the skating rink before the violence.

Crime Stoppers Atlanta is posting a $2,000 reward for tips that may lead to the arrest and indictment of the gunman.

Tipsters can remain anonymous and still be eligible for the reward. Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or online at StopCrimeAtl.org.