Teen sisters killed in Georgia crash

A shared funeral service is scheduled Friday for two teenaged Georgia sisters killed this week when their car turned into the path of a tractor trailer.

Georgia State Patrol said the crash happened Tuesday afternoon and claimed the lives of Desirae Lee Cannon, 18, and Haley Cannon, 14, WJCL-TV reported.

Troopers responded to the crash in Toombs County, about two hours southeast of Macon, at 4:18 p.m. Both girls were pronounced dead at the scene.

In a Facebook post, Toombs County High School said the older girl was a senior at the school and scheduled to graduate in May. Haley Cannon was in the 8th grade at Toombs County Middle School.

"Please keep their family and friends as well as our schools and our community in your thoughts and prayers during this trying time," the post read. "Our hearts are deeply saddened as we mourn the tragic loss."

A GoFundMe established to help with funeral expenses has raised nearly $8,000.

The sisters will be laid to rest at a service on Friday in Vidalia.

