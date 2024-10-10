Teen shot at Atlanta apartment complex runs to fire station for help

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Atlanta police investigate a shooting at an apartment complex located at 1183 Oakland Lane SW on Oct. 10, 2024. (FOX 5)

A 17-year-old was shot and injured in southwest Atlanta on Thursday evening, police say.

According to the Atlanta Police Department, the teen arrived at Atlanta Fire Rescue Department Station 14, located at 1203 Lee Street SW, at around 7:27 p.m. suffering from an apparent gunshot wound to his left arm.

He was alert, conscious, and breathing when he was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

Investigators say the shooting happened about a block away at an apartment complex located at 1183 Oakland Lane SW and then ran to the fire station for help.

The name of the teen has not been released.

A description of the shooter was not released.

Investigators with the APD’s Aggravated Assault Unit are working to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident.