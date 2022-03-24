Teen shot after fight breaks out in SW Atlanta apartment complex parking lot, police say

Atlanta Police are looking for the person who shot a 16-year-old who was inside her SW Atlanta apartment Wednesday.

Detectives arrived at the Hidden Creste Apartments on Stone Road about 5:20 p.m. Wednesday and found a 16-year-old girl shot inside her first floor apartment.

Zone 4 Commanders said the student was not involved in an altercation between two groups.

"Our early investigation indicates an altercation in the parking lot occurred, then shots were fired. One of the rounds entered the apartment and struck the 16-year-old," Major Anthony Jackson explained.

Police make it clear the Therrell High 16-year-old was not involved in the altercation.

"We believe she was an innocent bystander," the major clarified.

BODY OF WOMAN FOUND 33 YEARS AGO IN GEORGIA IDENTIFIED AS MISSING TEEN

Those who know the young lady say she attended school the same day she was shot and did not deserve what she got.

"She's a girl and I know it wasn't her beef, everybody knows that. It was these little boys. They are awful. They are terrible. They are bad," one of the victim's neighbor complained.

Atlanta Police said the 16-year-old was in emergency surgery yesterday. Atlanta Police say she is now listed in critical condition at Grady Hospital.

Investigators are checking surveillance cameras and talking to residents, but they have no suspect information at this point.

_____

WATCH: FOX 5 NEWS LIVE COVERAGE