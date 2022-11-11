Teen rushed to the hospital after shooting at Clarkston apartment

A teenager was rushed to the hospital early Friday evening after being shot at a Clarkston-area apartment complex.

Officers were called out around 5:30 p.m. to the Peachtree Creek on Ponce apartments located in the 4600 block of East Ponce De Leon Avenue near Idlewood Road. Residents called 911 after hearing gunfire.

Police say officers found a 14-year-old boy who suffered a gunshot wound.

Officers were able to stabilize the teen before medics arrived. He was rushed to an area hospital. His condition was not immediately known.

The shooting remains under investigation.