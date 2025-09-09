Teen pleads guilty in fatal shooting of 11-year-old at Golden Glide

article

The Brief Cam’ron Mealing, 17, pleaded guilty to shooting an 11-year-old outside Golden Glide rink in 2022 Victim survived but faces long-term effects; Mealing also committed armed robberies that night Mealing sentenced to 15 years, with seven in custody before transfer to adult prison



A teenager has pleaded guilty to shooting an 11-year-old boy in the head outside a DeKalb County skating rink in 2022.

PREVIOUS STORY: 13-year-old suspect arrested in shooting of boy at DeKalb skating rink

What we know:

On Monday, Cam’ron Mealing, now 17, admitted to multiple charges including aggravated assault, aggravated battery, armed robbery, and weapons violations. He was 13 at the time of the shooting outside Golden Glide Skating Rink on Wesley Chapel Road.

PREVIOUS STORY: 11-year-old boy hospitalized from shooting at DeKalb skating rink, police say

Investigators said Mealing chased the 11-year-old victim through the parking lot and shot him in the head after an argument inside the rink. The boy survived but continues to live with lasting physical and emotional injuries. After the shooting, Mealing robbed two people at gunpoint before fleeing in a stolen car.

Community tips identified him as the shooter, and he was arrested weeks later. He has remained in custody at a youth detention center since 2022. On Monday, a judge sentenced him to 15 years, with seven to be served in custody before transfer to an adult prison.

What they're saying:

"This senseless shooting changed two young lives forever," District Attorney Sherry Boston said. "I am hopeful that the victim and his family can now move forward with closure knowing Defendant Mealing took responsibility for his actions and is being held accountable."

The case was prosecuted by the DA’s Trial Division with assistance from investigators and victim advocates.