Teen killed in Cartersville shooting during birthday party

Image 1 of 10 ▼ Cartersville police investigate outside a home on Weaver Street where a teenage boy was fatally shot during a house party early Sunday, Nov. 9, 2025.

The Brief A teenage boy was fatally shot during a house party on Weaver Street in Cartersville early Sunday morning. Neighbors say the party grew after a social media invite circulated, drawing dozens of teenagers to the home. Police have not released the victim’s name or announced any arrests as the investigation remains active.



A teenager was fatally shot during a house party early Sunday morning in a quiet Cartersville neighborhood, police said.

What we know:

Cartersville police responded at around 1 a.m. to Weaver Street for reports of an unknown problem. When officers arrived, they found a teenage boy suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to a nearby hospital, where he later died.

What they're saying:

Neighbors told FOX 5 that the shooting happened during a birthday party for a teenager, which appeared to grow much larger after an invitation circulated on social media.

"There was a birthday party for a teenager and a lot of other teenagers came to the party," said neighbor Felicia Balcom. "We don’t know details as to why, but a seventeen-year-old was shot in the face and has died. We’re not sure of the name or really even why or how, but we do know that he passed away."

Balcom and her neighbor Wanda Edwards said their street is typically quiet and peaceful.

"It’s actually really quiet. We all look out for each other, and we get along pretty well," Balcom said. "It’s kinda scary to think right next door to me, it could have came through my walls and hurt my children or myself or any of the neighbors."

Edwards added, "It’s very tranquil and very peaceful, so this is shocking."

Both women said they hope the tragedy serves as a reminder about the dangers of easy access to firearms among young people.

"In 2025, we worry when the kids go to school, we worry when they’re at home," Balcom said. "I personally don’t think that firearms should be so easily acceptable or susceptible, especially to teenagers. Clearly, they are not mentally capable to make those kinds of decisions."

What we don't know:

Cartersville police have not said what led up to the shooting but confirmed the investigation is active.

Police have not released the victim’s name or any information about possible suspects.

What you can do:

The case remains under investigation, and anyone with information is urged to contact the Cartersville Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division at 770-387-5690.