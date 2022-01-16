Expand / Collapse search
Teen girl gunned down outside Massachusetts grocery store, police say

Published 
Updated 11:32AM
Crime and Public Safety
FOX TV Digital Team

WORCESTER, Mass. - Police are investigating the shooting death of a 17-year-old girl who was found outside a Massachusetts grocery store early Saturday morning.

Officers responded to the parking lot of a Big Y grocery store at 2:47 a.m. and located the victim. Police provided aid until paramedics arrived to transport her to a hospital.

Doctors pronounced her dead at 3:23 a.m.

In their news release, the Worcester Police Department didn’t specify whether they had a suspect. But they did say the shooting does not appear to be a random incident.

Those with information about this case are encouraged to call the Worcester Police Detective Bureau at (508) 799-8651. Investigators can also be contacted online.

This story was reported from Atlanta.