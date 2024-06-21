14-year-old in custody after SW Atlanta shooting, police say

article

A 14-year-old boy has turned himself in to police after a shooting in southwest Atlanta on Thursday night, officials say.

Investigators tell FOX 5 the shooting happened around 11:10 p.m. at The Park at Castleton Apartments on the 1900 block of Bent Creek Way SW.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a man who had been shot multiple times.

Medics rushed the victim to Grady Memorial Hospital for treatment. Officials have not shared the man's current condition or his identity.

Police found a firearm at the crime scene and processed it as evidence.

Hours after the shooting, officials say the suspect in the case, identified as a 14-year-old, turned himself in at APD Public Safety Headquarters. The teen, whose identity has not been released, is currently in custody.

The investigation is ongoing. If you have any information that could help investigators, call the Atlanta Police Department.