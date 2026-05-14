Teen in custody after attempted vehicle arson in White County

The Brief A 14-year-old teen was arrested after a homeowner in Cleveland caught him attempting to set a vehicle on fire Wednesday night. White County deputies identified the teen during a neighborhood canvass Thursday morning following reports of the attempted arson on EB Road. The teen confessed to the crime and now faces charges of arson and terroristic threats in juvenile detention.



A White County homeowner saw someone setting their car on fire late Wednesday night.

Cleveland arson arrest

What we know:

According to the White County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called out around 11:15 p.m. to a home along EB Road in Cleveland after a report that someone had set fire to a car.

The homeowner told deputies he saw someone pouring something on the parked car before lighting it on fire and running away.

The homeowner was able to put out the fire before the car suffered significant damage.

Deputies conducted a neighborhood search Thursday morning to find the person responsible and were able to identify a 14-year-old they believed to have started the fire.

During an interview with investigators, the teen confession to to trying to set the vehicle on fire. He is currently being held in juvenile detention on charges of arson and terroristic threats.

Investigation details

What we don't know:

The sheriff's office has not released a motive for why the 14-year-old targeted this specific vehicle or home.

It is also unclear whether the teen lived in the immediate neighborhood where the canvass took place.