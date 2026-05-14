Man surrenders weeks after deadly shooting on White Street

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The Brief Michael Smith, 60, surrendered at the Fulton County Jail on Thursday in connection with a fatal shooting that occurred earlier this month. Authorities charged Smith with murder and aggravated assault after a man was found shot multiple times at an address on White Street. Police responded to the May 2 incident after midnight and discovered the victim, who was pronounced dead by medics at the scene.



A 60-year-old man has surrendered to authorities for a deadly shooting earlier this month.

What we know:

Michael Smith turned himself into authorities at the Fulton County Jail on Thursday. He was charged with murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

Officers responded to a report of a person shot at 822 White St. SW around 12:50 a.m. on May 2. According to the Atlanta Police Department, officers located a man who had been shot multiple times. Medics pronounced him dead at the scene.

What we don't know:

Police have not yet released the identity of the man killed in the shooting.

Investigators have not disclosed a possible motive for the gunfire or the relationship between Smith and the deceased.

It remains unclear what led to the shooting or if any other individuals were involved in the incident.