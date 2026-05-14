McDonough train derailment briefly blocks Highway 42
MCDONOUGH, Ga. - A partial freight train car derailment forced road closures near downtown McDonough on Thursday afternoon.
McDonough train car derailment
What we know:
A partial freight train car derailment in McDonough forced police to close all blocked lanes of Highway 42 South and Old Griffin Road at Racetrack Road.
The incident also impacted Cleveland, Sloan, and Tarpley streets.
Freight train investigation
What we don't know:
It is currently unclear what caused the freight train car to partially derail or if any injuries were reported at the scene.
The Source: The information in this story was gathered from a McDonough Police Department traffic alert, which detailed the current road closures and the cause of the derailment, as well as Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) reports regarding upcoming local street events. This article has been updated since it was originally published.