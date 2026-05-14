McDonough train derailment briefly blocks Highway 42

The Brief McDonough police shut down all lanes at two major intersections following a partial freight train car derailment on Thursday. The roadways have since reopened.



A partial freight train car derailment forced road closures near downtown McDonough on Thursday afternoon.

McDonough train car derailment

What we know:

A partial freight train car derailment in McDonough forced police to close all blocked lanes of Highway 42 South and Old Griffin Road at Racetrack Road.

The incident also impacted Cleveland, Sloan, and Tarpley streets.

Freight train investigation

What we don't know:

It is currently unclear what caused the freight train car to partially derail or if any injuries were reported at the scene.