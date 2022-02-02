Teen charged in death of 14-year-old Georgia girl during robbery denied bond

One of two teenagers facing charges in the death of a 14-year-old Douglas County girl during a robbery was denied bond in a Douglas County hearing on Wednesday.

A Douglas County judge denied bond for Yusef Mcarthur El, charged with felony murder and robbery in connection to the death of a 14-year-old Kyra Scott during an attempted robbery.

Attorneys for Yusef Mcarthur El asked for a $50,000 bond.

State prosecutors intend to present to a grand jury.

Witnesses to the aftermath of the November 2020 shooting said family members took 14-year-old Kyra Scott's body to a Marathon gas station on Stewart Mill Road, just down the road from the family's home, to try to get her help.

Investigators with the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office believe the actual shooting happened nearby and the family want to the gas station for help.

Wilson Brandon Scott III, 13, also faces felony murder charges.

WATCH: FOX 5 NEWS LIVE COVERAGE