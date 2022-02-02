Expand / Collapse search

Teen charged in death of 14-year-old Georgia girl during robbery denied bond

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Douglas County
Video shows gruesome scene of little girl's shooting

Surveillance video shows the family of a young girl seeking help in the parking lot of a Douglas County gas station after she was shot. The girl died from her injuries.

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. - One of two teenagers facing charges in the death of a 14-year-old Douglas County girl during a robbery was denied bond in a Douglas County hearing on Wednesday. 

A Douglas County judge denied bond for Yusef Mcarthur El, charged with felony murder and robbery in connection to the death of a 14-year-old Kyra Scott during an attempted robbery.

Attorneys for Yusef Mcarthur El asked for a $50,000 bond.

Arrests made in death of 14-year-old Douglas County girl

Two teens have been charged with felony murder in connection to the death of a 14-year-old Douglas County girl over the weekend.

State prosecutors intend to present to a grand jury.

Witnesses to the aftermath of the November 2020 shooting said family members took 14-year-old Kyra Scott's body to a Marathon gas station on Stewart Mill Road, just down the road from the family's home, to try to get her help. 

Witness at scene of little girl's shooting death describes frantic moments

A Douglas County gas station was the backdrop to a gruesome scene where a young girl died from a gunshot wound in the parking lot. The girl had siblings that were distraught.

Investigators with the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office believe the actual shooting happened nearby and the family want to the gas station for help.

Wilson Brandon Scott III, 13, also faces felony murder charges. 

