Teen charged with bomb threat at Forsyth County synagogue

A teenager was arrested for threatening to blow up a Forsyth County synagogue.

Cooper Hansen, 18, was charged with making terroristic threats against the county’s only Jewish synagogue.

According to a Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office incident report, Hansen made the threats on Twitter on March 21. The threat stated that there was a pipe bomb placed on the property.

A K-9 unit performed a sweep on the facility, but no explosives were found.

Deputies contacted the FBI Joint Task Force, who made contact with the teen. Investigators say the threat was made due to bias against Judaism.

Hansen was booked into the Forsyth County Jail.