Teen charged in Macedonia Kroger assault case

The Brief A teenager is in custody after an alleged attempted rape in a grocery store bathroom on March 10. Investigators linked the suspect to the crime after he was initially located as a missing person. The suspect was reportedly found with stolen items before being tied to the assault.



A teen has been arrested and charged in connection to an attempted rape at a Cherokee County Kroger, according to the sheriff's office.

The backstory:

Officials say the teen is responsible for an alleged attack that happened in the Macedonia Kroger bathroom on March 10. The woman was able to fend off the attacker by hitting him with her keys, according to officials.

Officials asked for the public to help identify the person caught on security footage in the store and nearby gas stations, but FOX 5 is not showing that image since the teen is charged as a juvenile.

What we know:

Investigators said they were able to link the teen to the attack after he was reported missing. Deputies found the teen on Sunday and took him back home. When they found him, deputies reported he was carrying several bags, and some of the items inside had been reported stolen from the Macedonia Kroger.

The teen was charged with theft by taking, deputies said, and then returned to his mother.

As they continued investigating, investigators said they believed he was linked to the attempted attack in Kroger and other convenience stores. After interviewing the teen, investigators charged him with criminal attempt to commit rape and criminal trespass.

He was booked into the Paulding Youth Detention Center.

What we don't know:

Officials do not identify or release mug shots of teens charged with crimes when they're being prosecuted as juveniles.