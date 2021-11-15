Teen arrested, suspected of Sunday afternoon crime spree in Athens

Athens-Clarke County police arrested a teenager they believe was behind a string of shootings and armed robberies on Sunday afternoon.

Beginning at 4:30 p.m. on Sunday, police received calls about shots fired at a car and multiple armed robbery attempts and shootings. A 16-year-old was hospitalized with life-threatening injures, police said.

Police arrested 17-year-old Athens resident Edgar Ortiz, who faces multiple charges for armed robbery and aggravated assault.

Police learned about the initial incident at around 4:30 p.m. on Sunday, when a person told officers they went outside of Parkview Homes off of Broad Street after hearing gunshots and someone pointed a gun at them. Officers at the scene noticed a vehicle that appeared to be hit by gunfire. Police said there were no injuries.

Athens police said they learned about an attempted armed robbery in the area of Newton Street and Waddell Street shortly after the shots fired call. Police said a suspect showed a gun and demanded money from a 21-year-old man, who ran. The suspect fired a shot but the victim was uninjured, police said.

A 5:40 p.m., officers learned a 16-year-old boy was shot near Lake Drive and Lake Place. The victim was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said.

Someone reported another armed robbery and shooting to police at a Shell gas station at 175 Tallassee Road. Police said a suspect pointed a firearm at people in the gas station and demanded money before firing several shots. Police said no one was injured.

Officers at that scene heard gunshots in the area of Coin Laundry at 123 Tallassee Road. Police said an 18-year-old woman inside the laundromat and had an injury to her face that is believed to have been from broken glass, which was not life-threatening

Officers said they found the suspect's vehicle, which led to a brief pursuit. Police said the suspect, identified as Ortiz, crashed near Ramble Hills Drive and fled on foot.

Officers caught up to Ortiz and arrested him.

