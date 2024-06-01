Teen accused of shooting mom in SWAT standoff at DeKalb County motel

article

A teen has been arrested in the SWAT standoff at a motel along Memorial Drive in DeKalb County Friday night.

The shooting had been reported shortly after 10:15 p.m. in the 4800 block of Memorial Drive near Rockbridge Road SW.

DeKalb County Police said they apprehended the 17-year-old male after finding his mom, a 39-year-old woman, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Paramedics rushed her to a nearby hospital in critical condition. Police have since given the update that her injuries are non-life-threatening.

The names of those involved have still not been released.