SWAT standoff at DeKalb County motel after late-night shooting

article

A shooting resulted in a SWAT standoff at a motel along Memorial Drive in DeKalb County.

According to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office, the shooting was reported shortly after 10:15 p.m. in the 4800 block of Memorial Drive near Rockbridge Road SW. Upon arriving, officers found a woman suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Paramedics rushed her to a nearby hospital in critical condition.

The alleged gunman is believed to be inside a motel near the intersection and has not yet come out to speak with the police. Authorities have called in the SWAT team to assist.

Authorities are urging people to avoid the area until the situation is resolved.

The incident remains under investigation.

The names of those involved have not been released.

This story is breaking. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.