'Tears of joy': Vanessa Bryant shares video of daughter Natalia getting accepted to USC

Vanessa Bryant shared a heartwarming video of her daughter Natalia celebrating getting accepted to USC on social media Tuesday night.

"I got in. I got in. Oh my god," Natalia, Kobe and Vanessa Bryant's 18-year-old daughter, said while jumping up and down in pure excitement.

Vanessa Bryant wrote, "Tears of joy. I’m SO happy for you Nani! I know daddy is so PROUD OF YOU. I am so PROUD OF YOU!! Your hard work and dedication was so worth it. You pushed through the most excruciating pain imaginable and you succeeded. I wish Daddy and Gigi were physically here to celebrate but I know they’re here in spirit. We love you so much!" #USC #Trojan #FightOn ❤️"

The second post shows a plethora of red and gold balloons along with USC shoes and clothing.

"Congratulations Nani Banani!!!!!! If you wouldn’t have been accepted I would’ve had to have stabbed these balloons in the guest room and have thrown all this away. 😩😩Thank goodness you got in 😃❤️🤞🏽 I had these shoes custom made for @nataliabryant Daddy and Gigi are ALWAYS here. Forever and always Principessa," Vanessa wrote.

"I love you and thank you," Natalia said to her mom.

In the last post, Natalia shows off her new custom-made kicks.

"Every step of the way," ❤️ the caption said.

Lakers legend Kobe Bryant was killed when the helicopter carrying him, his 13-year-old daughter Gigi and seven others crashed into a mountainside in Calabasas, California, while flying to a girls basketball tournament at his Mamba Sports Academy on Jan. 26, 2020.

