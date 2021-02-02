Expand / Collapse search
Winter Storm Warning
until TUE 7:00 AM EST, Murray County, Fannin County, Gilmer County
4
Wind Advisory
until TUE 4:00 PM EST, Dade County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Whitfield County, Murray County, Fannin County, Gilmer County, Union County, Towns County, Chattooga County, Gordon County, Pickens County, Dawson County, Lumpkin County, White County, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Banks County, Jackson County, Madison County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Barrow County, Clarke County, Oconee County, Oglethorpe County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Morgan County, Greene County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Spalding County, Henry County, Butts County, Jasper County, Putnam County, Troup County, Meriwether County, Pike County, Upson County, Lamar County
Winter Weather Advisory
until TUE 7:00 AM EST, Union County, Towns County, Dawson County, Lumpkin County, White County
Special Weather Statement
until TUE 5:30 AM EST, Clay County

Teachers protest return to in-person learning for DeKalb County Schools

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
DeKalb County School District
FOX 5 Atlanta

DeKalb County Schools and COVID-19

Educators protest the plans to resume in-person learning in DeKalb County.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - DeKalb County teachers are making one last-ditch effort to avoid a return to in-person instruction. Students are supposed to return on a staggered schedule throughout the month.

For the second time since Saturday, DeKalb County teachers gathered, this time in the cold, hoping to convince school leaders to delay the start of in-person instruction.

Some teachers said they just don't feel safe returning to class while the original and new variant of COVID-19 continues to spread.

DeKalb County District officials insist they are taking extensive measures to ensure the buildings are safe and personal protective equipment and social distancing protocols are met, but teachers gathered outside of school board headquarters on Monday said, that's just not enough.

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

_____

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.