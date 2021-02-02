Teachers protest return to in-person learning for DeKalb County Schools

DeKalb County teachers are making one last-ditch effort to avoid a return to in-person instruction. Students are supposed to return on a staggered schedule throughout the month.

For the second time since Saturday, DeKalb County teachers gathered, this time in the cold, hoping to convince school leaders to delay the start of in-person instruction.

Some teachers said they just don't feel safe returning to class while the original and new variant of COVID-19 continues to spread.

DeKalb County District officials insist they are taking extensive measures to ensure the buildings are safe and personal protective equipment and social distancing protocols are met, but teachers gathered outside of school board headquarters on Monday said, that's just not enough.

