Teachers drive 4 hours through the mountains to have a last visit with students

Governor Brian Kemp may have ended the school year early for all public schools, but he didn’t end the love between teachers and their students.

Carrie Poss says when Kemp made the decision, “we were heartbroken, and our kiddos were heartbroken.”

Poss teaches 3rd grade at Rabun County Elementary School, along with her paraprofessional Krista Scott. They are known as “the dynamic duo” at their school. That’s why it’s no surprise they set out on a mission to see their students one last time. Both say the adventure almost meant more to them than it did to their students.

It took them 4 hours to visit about 17 students out of the 21 in their class. “It was worth every hour driving around, getting carsick,” says Poss. Scott adds, “it was 4 hours, but it was definitely worth every second to see their smiles.”

“We love our kids so much,” says Scott. And it’s clear the kids love them, too. Several students wrote out big signs reading messages for the teachers. One sign said, ‘Mrs. Poss & Mrs. Scott, we miss you !!!’

Poss and Scott describe the COVID-19 pandemic as “a nightmare.” So they felt it was important to spread some love to their students during the difficult times.

“[We’re] just trying to find the positives out of everything right now. It’s what you have to do in times like this,” says Scott.

Scott put together a video showing their adventures visiting students. Both say once it was finished, “it really hit us.” Scott goes on to say, “when we were able to sit down and watch the video, emotions just kind of [poured out]. We won’t be able to teach those kids again.”

But, there is a bright side. Scott laughed and said, “luckily they have 3 more years in our school. So they can’t get away from us yet.”

