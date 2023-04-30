Taylor Swift gives 'generous gift' to Atlanta Community Food Bank

article

Taylor Swift, who is performing again Sunday night at a sold-out concert inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium, has reportedly made a donation to the Atlanta Community Food Bank.

The nonprofit that helps Atlantans who need assistance with food did not specify how much Swift donated, but called it a "generous gift."

Atlanta Community Food Bank spends approximately $2 million a month in feeding families in metro Atlanta.

Swift is reportedly making donations to food banks in every city that she is visiting while on her Eras Tour.

In Las Vegas, she made a donation to Three Square Food Bank.

In Tampa Bay, she donated enough money to Tampa Food Bank to feed "over 125,000," according to Billboard.com.

She did the same thing in Houston before her performances in that city and in Arizona before she performed at State Farm Stadium.

Swift is known for making many charitable donations and they aren't always to organizations and nonprofits. She has also given back to her fans on multiple occasions. In 2021, she sent merchandise and self-care items to a nurse and thanked her for her work during the pandemic.

Also in 2021, she and her mother helped a mother of 5 who was widowed one week before Christmas, according to CapitalFM.com. Additionally, she donated money to two Nashville mothers who were struggling with rent.

Even further back, she donated $1 million to victims of Louisiana floods in 2010 and $500,000 to the 2010 Nashville flood relief, according to People.com. She also raised $750,000 in 2011 for tornado victims in the South.