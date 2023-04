PHOTOS: Taylor Swift at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta

article

Taylor Swift thrilled thousands of fans on Friday night at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. She will be back tonight and Sunday night for 2 more concerts. According to stadium officials, Swift is the first artist to sell out 3 nights of concerts at the venue. Approximately 180,000 fans are expected to see her perform in Atlanta. Here are some photos from Friday night's performance.

RELATED STORY: Taylor Swift, Janet Jackson hold dueling concerts in Atlanta

Taylor Swift performs onstage during The Eras Tour at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on April 28, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Terence Rushin/TAS23/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management)

Taylor Swift performs onstage during The Eras Tour at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on April 28, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Terence Rushin/TAS23/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management)

Taylor Swift performs onstage during The Eras Tour at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on April 28, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Terence Rushin/TAS23/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management)

Taylor Swift performs onstage during The Eras Tour at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on April 28, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Terence Rushin/TAS23/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management)

Taylor Swift performs onstage during The Eras Tour at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on April 28, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Terence Rushin/TAS23/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management)

Taylor Swift performs onstage during The Eras Tour at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on April 28, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Terence Rushin/TAS23/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management)

(EDITORS NOTE: Image created using a star filter) Taylor Swift performs onstage during The Eras Tour at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on April 28, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Terence Rushin/TAS23/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management)

Taylor Swift performs onstage during The Eras Tour at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on April 28, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Terence Rushin/TAS23/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management)

Taylor Swift performs onstage during The Eras Tour at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on April 28, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Terence Rushin/TAS23/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management)

Taylor Swift performs onstage during The Eras Tour at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on April 28, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Terence Rushin/TAS23/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management)

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 28: FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY. Taylor Swift performs onstage during The Eras Tour at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on April 28, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Terence Rushin/TAS23/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management)

Taylor Swift performs onstage during The Eras Tour at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on April 28, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Terence Rushin/TAS23/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management)

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 28: FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY. Taylor Swift performs onstage during The Eras Tour at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on April 28, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Terence Rushin/TAS23/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management)