We’re not trying to be the "Anti-Hero" here, but getting your hands on a piece of Taylor Swift tour merchandise is trickier than finding "Snow on the Beach."

Thankfully, Mercedes-Benz Stadium is the "Mastermind" behind a plan to help get fans that coveted merch without having to brave any "Midnight Rain."

Ahead of Swift’s record-breaking trio of shows here in Atlanta this weekend, Mercedes-Benz Stadium made The Eras Tour merchandise available on International Plaza this morning starting at 10 a.m. and continuing through 6 p.m. this evening. The mech truck will also open at noon on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday — and remain open following the concerts.

Stadium officials stress that should the area reach capacity, they will cut off the line — and all purchases must be made with credit card or digital payments. In other words, bring cash, and "You’re on Your Own, Kid." And while parking may seem like a "Labyrinth" sometimes, stadium officials say fans coming to get their merch early should park in the Red Deck. But please note: no fans will be allowed on-site until before 6 a.m. — arrive before then, and you’ll be left with "Sweet Nothing."

Of course, those lucky enough to actually attend the concerts can stop by any of the 26 merchandise locations inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

If all the Taylor Swift excitement has you feeling like you’re trapped in a "Lavender Haze," no worries — Mercedes-Benz Stadium has plenty of information for concert-goers on its website.

