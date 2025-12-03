Mother ‘planning a funeral instead of Christmas’ after teen killed in Ellenwood

The Brief A 15-year-old boy is behind bars, accused of shooting and killing a 15-year-old girl in Clayton County. It happened on Thanksgiving Day on Wentworth Avenue in Ellenwood. Taylor Hamilton died in the hospital a short time later. The victim’s mother is distraught. She wants to know why anyone would want to take her daughter’s life.



Death of Taylor Hamilton

What we know:

Nandi Hamilton is suffering through grief no parent should ever have to endure. "I’m not doing too well," Hamilton said. "I’m holding up and just taking everything one day at a time."

Her daughter, Taylor Hamilton, was shot and killed on the 3000 block of Wentworth Avenue in Ellenwood, just after 6 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day. Taylor was just 16. "She was a good girl," Hamilton said.

Image 1 of 7 ▼ Crime scene tape blocks the area where 16-year-old Taylor Hamilton was shot on Wentworth Avenue in Ellenwood on Thanksgiving Day 2025. (FOX 5)

Clayton County police confirmed they arrested Adonis Alkarim. He is just 15. Police provided a picture of Alkarim. FOX 5 is identifying him because investigators are charging him as an adult.

Mother ‘planning a funeral instead of Christmas’

What they're saying:

Hamilton struggled through her tears as she told FOX 5 how she got the horrifying news. "They were like, ‘Taylor has been…shot,’" Hamilton said. "I went to the hospital and…" Hamilton’s voice tapered, then she went silent.

All Hamilton could do was hope her daughter would survive. "I was praying, praying, praying, ‘God, please let Taylor be OK,’" she said.



Taylor died a short time later. "It’s very, very sad for me," Hamilton said.

Image 1 of 6 ▼ Sixteen-year-old Taylor Hamilton, a Booker T. Washington High School sophomore, was fatally shot on Wentworth Avenue in Ellenwood on Thanksgiving Day 2025. (FOX 5 Atlanta obtained permission from the rights holder()

Hamilton says her daughter was a sophomore at Booker T. Washington High School in Atlanta. "She made A's, her teachers love her, her principal loves her."

Taylor, who was in JROTC, eventually wanted to be a veterinarian. "She was always caring and wanted to take care. She was a good kid," Hamilton said. "She was like the big sister of her friends. She took care of everybody. She wanted to take care of the babies and babysit the kids."

Hamilton’s daughter will never get to live her dream; the holidays will always be marred by the deadly shooting of Taylor. "Planning a funeral instead of Christmas. Thanksgiving will never be the same," Hamilton said.

Adonis Alkarim arrested

What we don't know:

Police have not released the exact charges, but they say they’re charging the suspect as an adult.

Adonis Alkarim | Photo courtesy of Clayton County PD

Fundraiser to pay for teen's burial

What you can do:

Nandi Hamilton has set up a GoFundMe page to pay for Taylor’s burial: Fundraiser by Nandi Hamilton : Support the Burial of 16-Year Old Taylor Hamilton