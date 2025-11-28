Expand / Collapse search

Clayton County police arrest armed and dangerous suspect

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  November 28, 2025 5:29am EST
Clayton County
Adonis Alkarim | Photo courtesy of Clayton County PD

The Brief

    • Armed and dangerous suspect taken into custody in Clayton County
    • Police say Adonis Alkarim surrendered peacefully on Moreland Avenue
    • Investigators say he is a suspect in a shooting; few details released

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - Clayton County police say an armed and dangerous suspect is in custody after officers located him on Moreland Avenue.

What we know:

According to investigators, Adonis Alkarim surrendered peacefully when confronted by officers. Police say he is a suspect in a shooting, though authorities did not release additional details about the case or what led them to him.

What's next:

The investigation remains ongoing, and police have not said whether any charges have been formally filed.

The Source

  • Information provided by Clayton County Police Department. 

