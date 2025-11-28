Clayton County police arrest armed and dangerous suspect

article

The Brief Armed and dangerous suspect taken into custody in Clayton County Police say Adonis Alkarim surrendered peacefully on Moreland Avenue Investigators say he is a suspect in a shooting; few details released



Clayton County police say an armed and dangerous suspect is in custody after officers located him on Moreland Avenue.

What we know:

According to investigators, Adonis Alkarim surrendered peacefully when confronted by officers. Police say he is a suspect in a shooting, though authorities did not release additional details about the case or what led them to him.

What's next:

The investigation remains ongoing, and police have not said whether any charges have been formally filed.