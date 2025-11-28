Clayton County police arrest armed and dangerous suspect
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - Clayton County police say an armed and dangerous suspect is in custody after officers located him on Moreland Avenue.
What we know:
According to investigators, Adonis Alkarim surrendered peacefully when confronted by officers. Police say he is a suspect in a shooting, though authorities did not release additional details about the case or what led them to him.
What's next:
The investigation remains ongoing, and police have not said whether any charges have been formally filed.