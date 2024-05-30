2 wounded in 'targeted' shooting at NW Atlanta home, police say

Two people are recovering in the hospital Thursday morning after police say they were targeted by a gunman at a northwest Atlanta home.

Atlanta police say the shooting happened around 2 a.m. at a home on the 200 block of Camrose Way off of Collier Drive.

FOX 5 cameras saw crime scene tape surrounding part of a home and a car parked in the driveway with bullet homes in the driver's side window.

The two victims were rushed to Grady Memorial Hospital. Police have said they are not critically injured but have not shared any other details about their condition.

Detectives believe this was a targeted act of violence and are working to determine who fired the shots.

Crime scene investigators have blocked off the road while they work at the scene.

If you have any information that could help with the investigation, call the Atlanta Police Department.