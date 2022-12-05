Major pill bust at Tallapoosa convenience store

article

Agents from the Haralson-Paulding Drug Task Force said an anonymous tip that led to a major pill bust at a convenience store in Haralson County.

Someone told the agents that pills containing Tianeptine, a schedule one drug in Georgia, were being sold at the Tallapoosa store.

During the investigation, agents found several bottles of the pills known as ‘Za Za’, ‘Tianaa’ and 'Tiara' on display at the counter.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ The Haralson-Paulding Drug Task Force received an anonymous tip that a convenience store in Haralson County was selling pills that contained Tianeptine, a schedule 1 drug in Georgia. (Credit: Haralson County Sheriff's Office) From: Supplied

An inventory of 1,213 bottles were seized.

Authorities said this investigation is ongoing.