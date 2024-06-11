Talat Market's chefs represent Georgia at 2024 James Beard Awards in Chicago

article

It was a tough loss for two chefs from the only restaurant representing Atlanta and Georgia at the James Beard Awards in Chicago on Monday night. Often referred to as the "Oscars of the food world," the event celebrates culinary excellence across the nation.

Parnass Savang and Rod Lassiter of Talat Market, a Thai-inspired eatery in the Summerhill neighborhood, were nominated in the "Best Chef" category for the Southeast region.

FULL LIST OF JAMES BEARD 2024 WINNERS

Despite their nomination, a chef from West Virginia took home the award. Other competing chefs included Jamie Davis of The Hackney in Washington, North Carolina; James London of Chubby Fish in Charleston, South Carolina; and Robbie Robinson of City Limits Barbecue in West Columbia, South Carolina.

Savang was previously named a 2018 James Beard Rising Star Chef semifinalist.

Talat Market began as a weekend pop-up at Candler Park's Gato Bizco Cafe in 2017. A few years later, it established a brick-and-mortar location in Summerhill.

The menu features a variety of dishes, including Northern Thai beef tartar; green curry with catfish, turnips, and broccoli; flounder with red chili jam and Thai basil; oysters on the half shelf and flat iron steak; and crispy rice salad.

Although Savang and Lassiter were the only finalists from Georgia, seven restaurants from the state made it to the semi-finals, showcasing the growing culinary talent in the region.

4o