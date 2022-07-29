Taking a 'summertime swing' at Nacoochee Adventures

It’s called the Thriller Giant Swing. And when you see it, you’ll understand why. But trust us: as thrilling as this North Georgia attraction looks from the ground, nothing compares to the view from the top!

This morning, we made a return visit to Nacoochee Adventures in Helen, an outdoor destination featuring several adventure-based attractions. Faithful Good Day Atlanta viewers will remember our last visit — back on a chilly February morning in 2018 — during which we learned a little more about the area and what it has to offer.

"It’s just kind of an all-in-one outdoor adventure place," general manager Josh Luke explained during that previous visit. "We’re situated right next to Helen in the Nacoochee Village; it’s a 600-acre campus of the winery, antique mall, grist mill, we have the ziplines, treehouse camping. So, anybody and everybody can come up, spend the day, do some adventure stuff."

One of those adventures, of course, is the Thriller Giant Swing — which is definitely not your run-of-the-mill playground swing! This one slowly raises brave riders (up to three at a time) 50 feet into the air, then drops them for a breathtaking ride over the gorgeous landscape. Meanwhile, zipline packages include the Moonshine Canopy Tour and Big Zip Intimidator among others, and those looking for a physical challenge can take on the three-level Yonah Quest Challenge Course.

For more information on the adventure options and the camping opportunities at Nacoochee Adventures, click here. And click the video player to see our early morning ride on the Thriller Giant Swing!






