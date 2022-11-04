Expand / Collapse search

Takeoff shooting may have started from argument over basketball: TMZ

Published 
Atlanta
FOX 5 Atlanta

Takeoff's fourth-grade teacher remembers him as full of life

As the search for the shooter whose bullet struck and killed Migos rapper Takeoff in Houston earlier this week, a former Gwinnett County teacher is remembering him.

HOUSTON - An alleged argument about basketball may have been related to the deadly shooting of Migos member Takeoff at a bowling alley in Houston

Law enforcement sources tell TMZ that Quavo was in an argument with others after he lost in a dice game. At some point, according to the report, the parties went outside and argued about who was better at basketball.

Video shows Quavo turning away from a group before multiple shots are fired. 

VIDEO APPEARS TO SHOW LEAD-UP TO DEADLY SHOOTING OF MIGOS RAPPER TAKEOFF IN HOUSTON: TMZ

Police said Wednesday they have few leads in the fatal shooting of rapper Takeoff outside a private party at the bowling alley.

ELEMENTARY SCHOOL TEACHER REMEMBERS TAKEOFF FROM CLASS

An autopsy report shows Takeoff was shot twice. Police say he was just a bystander in the incident.

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens on Migos member Takeoff's death

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens released a tribute to Takeoff, member of Migos, who was shot and killed in Houston.

At just 28, rapper Takeoff had cultivated a rich hip-hop legacy with Migos. A new mural along the Atlanta BeltLine in Downtown Atlanta is paying tribute Takeoff as Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens adds his voice to those concerned over the violence.

Mural honoring Takeoff unveiled in Atlanta

A new mural was put up overnight in Atlanta, a tribute to the late-Migos rapper Takeoff, who was killed this week in gun violence in Houston.

A music video for Quavo and Takeoff's song, "Messy" had millions of views days after it debuted. The song soared to No. 1 on YouTube's Trending Music with more than 7.5 million views in fewer than five days on Friday morning.