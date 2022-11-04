Takeoff shooting may have started from argument over basketball: TMZ

An alleged argument about basketball may have been related to the deadly shooting of Migos member Takeoff at a bowling alley in Houston.

Law enforcement sources tell TMZ that Quavo was in an argument with others after he lost in a dice game. At some point, according to the report, the parties went outside and argued about who was better at basketball.

Video shows Quavo turning away from a group before multiple shots are fired.

VIDEO APPEARS TO SHOW LEAD-UP TO DEADLY SHOOTING OF MIGOS RAPPER TAKEOFF IN HOUSTON: TMZ

Police said Wednesday they have few leads in the fatal shooting of rapper Takeoff outside a private party at the bowling alley.

ELEMENTARY SCHOOL TEACHER REMEMBERS TAKEOFF FROM CLASS

An autopsy report shows Takeoff was shot twice. Police say he was just a bystander in the incident.

At just 28, rapper Takeoff had cultivated a rich hip-hop legacy with Migos. A new mural along the Atlanta BeltLine in Downtown Atlanta is paying tribute Takeoff as Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens adds his voice to those concerned over the violence.

A music video for Quavo and Takeoff's song, "Messy" had millions of views days after it debuted. The song soared to No. 1 on YouTube's Trending Music with more than 7.5 million views in fewer than five days on Friday morning.