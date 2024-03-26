Takeoff Death: Owners of bowling alley challenge $1M lawsuit filed by rapper's mother

article

The owners of the Houston bowling alley where Takeoff was shot and killed are fighting to dismiss a million dollar lawsuit filed by the Atlanta rapper's mother.

It's been almost two years since Takeoff, whose given name was Kirsnick Khari Ball, was killed by gunfire outside a private party at a Downtown Houston bowling alley. Two others were injured in the shooting.

In 2023, Takeoff's mother Titania Davenport, filed a lawsuit against the property owners of 810 Billards and Bowling, arguing that there was a lack of security and safety precautions at the venue.

The lawsuit alleges that the venue knew that there was going to be an after-hours party with famous athletes, artists and public figures but "provided no screening mechanisms, no after-hour controls or security measures, and no enforcement of rules or industry standards to deter crime against their invitees, to include [Takeoff]."

Davenport said she was seeking damages for her pain and suffering and the "loss of earning capacity" after Takeoff's death.

In a new court filing, the owners of the venue denied any wrongdoing and argued that the gunman should be liable for the damages.

The filing, which was reported by Radar Online, argues that the damages were caused "by unknown criminals who participated in unlawful gambling."

"Defendant is not liable to Plaintiffs because Plaintiff’s own acts or omissions proximately caused or contributed to Plaintiff’s injuries," the filing argued.

A judge has yet to rule on the request to dismiss the lawsuit.

Takeoff killed in Houston shooting

Police believe the shooting happened after a high-stakes dice game at a private party. There was an argument that happened after the game that erupted into gunshots.

Takeoff was an unarmed and a bystander in the shooting, investigators said.

"There was a lucrative dice game that went on at the event. There was an argument that happened afterward outside the bowling alley, which led to the shooting," HPD Homicide Division Sgt. Michael Burrow said. "I can tell you that Takeoff was not involved in playing in the dice game, he was not involved in the argument that happened outside. He was not armed."

At least two people discharged firearms, according to Houston Police Chief Troy Finner.. The two others who were struck by gunfire had non-life-threatening wounds and went to hospitals in private vehicles, he said.

Who is Patrick Clark, Takeoff's alleged killer?

A month after the deadly shooting, officials arrested and charged 33-year-old Patrick Clark with the rapper's murder.

Investigators say they reconstructed the shooting to confirm ballistic evidence.

"Through that we were able to deduce that Patrick Clark is the lethal shooter in the case, that's why he's charged with murder," Burrow said.

According to court documents, shortly after Takeoff was killed Clark, "applied for an expedited passport by submitting a travel itinerary for an upcoming flight to Mexico."

Clark was been released on a $1 million bond and will need to wear an ankle monitor until his trial date.

A grand jury indicted him on murder charges last year.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.