Man killed, woman injured in shooting at SW Atlanta gas station

One man is dead and a woman is hospitalized after an overnight shooting at a southwest Atlanta gas station.

Officials with the Atlanta Police Department confirmed with FOX 5 the shooting happened between midnight at 12:30 a.m. at the Amoco gas station on Sylvan Road.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a male victim dead and a female victim suffering from one gunshot wound.

Medics rushed the woman to a local hospital. While officials have not released information about her condition, they say she is aware enough to cooperate with the investigation.

Investigators believe that the male victim got into some kind of altercation with the gunman that escalated into gunfire. The woman is believed to be an innocent bystander who was just in the wrong place at the wrong time.

"There were several individuals outside the gas station at the time of the shooting, and she may have caught a stray round during this confrontation," APD Homicide Commander Germain Dearlove said.

Police have a person of interest in custody who they are questioning, but they have not filed any charges.

Investigators are hoping that surveillance footage and witnesses will help them piece together what led up to the shooting.

Officials have not released the identities of either of the victims or anyone else believed to be involved.

If you have any information that could help with the investigation, call the Atlanta Police Department.