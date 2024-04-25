Sylvan Middle School evacuated after receiving bomb threat

article

Students and staff at Sylvan Middle School near Campbellton Road and Sylvan Road SW were evacuated on Thursday afternoon because of a bomb threat, according to Atlanta Public Schools.

A spokesperson for the schools said that the threat was texted to the school. The school was placed on an interior lockdown and students and staff were evacuated and relocated to Perkerson Park out of an abundance of caution.

Parents of students were notified of the lockdown and evacuation, according to APS.

Students will be dismissed from Perkerson Park. Buses will take students home. However, parents who wish to pick up their child/children from the park may do so. School administrators will be on-site to release students to individuals who are authorized to pick up students. Authorized individuals must have photo ID.

The threat is currently being investigated by the Atlanta Police and APS school police.