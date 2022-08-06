SWAT team, US Marshals arrest 'self-admitted' gang member in year-long murder investigation

The Cobb County Sheriff's Office and U.S. Marshals arrested a suspect in a Marietta murder.

The sheriff's office said Donald Bannister was arrested in East Point. He was wanted for murder, aggravated assault, and gang-related charges in Cobb County.

Investigators said they linked Bannister to a recent Atlanta shooting.

South Metro SWAT Team and members of the GBI Gang Unit took Bannister into custody without incident.

In 2021, Marietta police said Bannister was involved in a deadly shooting on Massachusetts Avenue on June 15. The victim, 30-year-old Norval Bailey, was rushed to the hospital where he died.

Marietta police and Cobb County SWAT arrested 30-year-old Sherman Johnson on evidence tampering charges but said Bannister is the one who fired the shot that killed Bailey.

Police say Bannister is known on the street as ‘Lil Ghost.’