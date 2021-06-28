Marietta teen wanted for murder

Marietta Police are trying to track down 17-year-old Donald Bannister. Investigators say Bannister shot and killed a man two weeks ago.

Residents at an apartment complex on Massachusetts Avenue say they heard gunfire around 9 p.m. on June 15.

"When officers arrived they found the victim laying on the ground bleeding," said Marietta Police Officer Chuck McPhilamy.

The victim, 30-year-old Norval Bailey was rushed to the hospital where he died. The search was on for who shot him.

"Investigators worked through the night, canvassing the area, looking for evidence as to what happened," said McPhilamy.

The next day, Marietta Police and Cobb County Police SWAT teams moved in. Investigators found the murder weapon. They also arrested 30-year-old Sherman Johnson on a charge of Tampering with Evidence. Within a couple of hours, Cobb Police found the getaway car. But their main suspect, 17-year-old Donald Bannister, is still missing. Investigators believe Bannister is the one who fired the shot that killed Bailey.

"Bannister is a self-admitted, known gang member who is very well known to local law enforcement," said Officer McPhilamy.

Police say Bannister is known on the street as ‘Lil Ghost.’ Investigators warn if you see him, do not approach him. They say call 911 immediately. He is considered armed and dangerous.

