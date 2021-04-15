SWAT team, bomb squad called to shooting in Stone Mountain

A DeKalb County SWAT team and a bomb squad have arrived at a home on Stone Mountain after reports of a shooting early Thursday morning.

Police tell FOX 5 one person was shot at a home on the 1,200 block of Sherrington Drive shortly before 5 a.m.

FOX 5 cameras caught the SWAT team and a bomb squad rushing down the road to the home. Officials also have an ambulance standing by as well as DeKalb County police and fire crews.

While it is still early in the investigation, police say a 911 call regarding the shooting came in at 4:40 Thursday morning.

Investigators believe a male suspect who lives at the home began attacking other relatives at the locations.

When the suspect refused to leave the home, police activated SWAT, closed off parts of the road, and evacuated residents near the home. Officials have not released the identities of the victim in the shooting or any suspects.

Authorities have also not said why a SWAT team has been called to the scene.

The investigation and situation are still ongoing.

This story is breaking. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.

