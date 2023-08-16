SWAT called to situation at Cobb County apartment complex

article

Police and a SWAT team responded to a situation at an apartment complex in Cobb County overnight.

The SWAT response happened at the Tramore Village Apartments on the 2100 block of the East-West Connector in Austell just after midnight.

"This is the Cobb County SWAT team. We have a search warrant for your residence. Come to the front door with your hands up," an officer was heard saying over a loudspeaker.

FOX 5 cameras saw members of the Cobb County Police Department and SWAT officers take one man into custody. Officials have not confirmed that several people have been detained.

Officials have not shared details about what led to the SWAT standoff or released the identity of the man believed to be involved.

