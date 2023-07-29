Fight over food leads to shooting, jailtime

Atlanta police are investigating a shooting in which a man wielding a stick was shot in both of his arms over a disagreement about food.

Police say the 32-year-old man was arguing with another man at 275 Pryor Street SW. That address houses both a medical clinic and a service center for the homeless.

During the argument, the 32-year-old man used a large stick to attack the other man. The victim then took out a gun and shot him, claiming self-defense.

The 32-year-old was arrested and charged as the suspected aggressor.

Both men were taken to the hospital for treatment.

The Aggravated Assault Unit is investigating this case.