Atlanta officer revives collapsed cyclist with quick CPR, department says

A quick-thinking policeman leapt into action and revived a cyclist, possibly saving his life. The heart-pounding moments unfolded at Sandtown Road and Central Villa Drive in southwest Atlanta. Police bodycam video captured the officer’s heroic action.

Atlanta Police Officer Jaleel Tulloch said it started as a regular day driving on his beat. He had just waved a cyclist through the intersection.

"At first it was just normal, regular normal. He was smiling. And then, it just happened."

Almost as soon as he gave the right of way, the man collapsed. The cyclist was struggling to breathe.

"He just fell over. It’s crazy," Tulloch said he could immediately tell it was a life-or-death situation. "You could see in his face. He was like, ‘Do not let me die. Just do everything you can for me’."

Bodycam footage showed the officer wasted no time.

"He’s not breathing?" Officer Tulloch asked a fellow cyclist, who responded, "I don’t think so."

Tulloch started chest compressions, all the while saying, "Come on. Stay. Come on. You alright?"

The victim appeared to drift in and out of consciousness.

"Come on, Greg! Stay awake! Yeah, he’s coming to," Tulloch and the man’s friends called out to him as the officer continued compressions.

"As I’m doing it, I’m praying the whole time," Tulloch said. "He was so scared. So, I just kept calling his name to let him know I’m still with him."

Tulloch’s quick actions seemed to revive the man.

"It’s something that came natural to me. I just went to what I remember in my training," Tulloch said. "I would love for someone to do that for my family if they were in need."

Atlanta Fire Department and Grady EM took over and did the rest.

"This is just something I do. And I love what I do. I’ll do it every time," Tulloch said.

Police say that cyclist is recovering. Officer Tulloch claims he’s no hero, while Grady EMS begs to differ.

They sent him a letter of commendation thanking him for his quick-thinking.