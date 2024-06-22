Atlanta son's battle against cancer inspires annual fundraiser for a cure: 'I'm a tank'

After losing their son to an aggressive form of brain cancer in 2020, a metro Atlanta family is continuing their fight to help others battling the disease.

On Saturday, Christopher Miles' family hosted their 5th annual fundraiser at Still Fire Brewing in Suwanee to raise money for their non-profit named in his honor.

One week after Miles graduated from North Gwinnett High School in 2019, he had a seizure and was later diagnosed with stage four Glioblastoma.

But his family says he never let it stop him.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Christopher Miles

"One thing I admired about him was even when he got cancer, he said he wasn't going to let cancer dictate his life. He was going to live his life on his own terms," Christopher's brother, Joshua Miles, explained.

While undergoing treatment, Christopher attended Georgia Southern University. He passed nearly a year after his diagnosis at just 19-years-old.

"Family means no one fights alone, and Christopher had a big family. It's not just those of us that are related to him, but all of his friends," Christopher's Dad, Steven Miles, said.

That's why Christopher's family says his fight continues to this day. His friends and family started the Our Friend Christopher non-profit to raise money towards scholarships and Glioblastoma research.

Their goal is to change the standard of care for the deadly disease, especially in children and young adults.

"It's the most complex," Christopher's mother, Michele Miles, explained. "It's the most treatment-resistant and deadly of all brain cancers."

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Our Friend Christopher

The annual fundraiser held at Still Fire Brewing on Saturday played a big part in raising money towards that goal. The brewery even made a beer bearing Christopher's favorite phrase: "I'm a tank."

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Our Friend Christopher

Altogether, they have helped fund three treatment studies, with one moving into the second phase of development.

"I think that he is the answer to the cure. I think that he's going to help us raise the funds to get to somebody who is going to help us find a cure," Michele said.

"It kind of helps us to remember him. It makes us feel good to see how everyone loved him the way we do," Steven added.