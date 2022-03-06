Suspicious woman offers Milton middle schoolers a ride to school, lied about bus broking down

The Milton Police Department is asking parents of young children to be alert after a suspicious incident reported in one neighborhood.

The Milton Police Department said a woman in her 70s or 80s drove up to two Northwestern Middle School students waiting at a bus stop and asked them if they wanted a ride to school.

According to police, the woman told the children their bus broke down, but police said that wasn't true.

The younger of the two kids went up the driveway to alert their mother while the older child explain, if the bus had broken down, their mother would take them to school.

Police said the name of the woman, but believe she was driving a black, medium-sized SUV. Police said it's still unclear what the woman intended to do.

Police ask anyone who sees a similar suspicious incident to call 911 or email Sgt. Christopher Bradshaw at Christopher.Bradshaw@cityofmiltonga.us.

