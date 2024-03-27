Suspicious vehicle near Dobbins Air Reserve Base investigated, scene cleared
COBB COUNTY, Ga. - Update: The scene has been cleared. Police have not released any information at this time about the incident.
ORIGINAL STORY
Cobb County police are investigating a suspicious vehicle near Dobbins Air Reserve Base's Barclay Gate off of Highway 280, according to a spokesperson for the base.
The base is asking the general public to avoid the area until further notice.
The vehicle was reportedly shortly before 3 p.m.
FOX 5 has reached out to Cobb County Police Department for additional information.
MAP OF THE AREA