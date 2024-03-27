Expand / Collapse search

Suspicious vehicle near Dobbins Air Reserve Base investigated, scene cleared

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Updated  March 27, 2024 3:53pm EDT
Cobb County
COBB COUNTY, Ga. - Update: The scene has been cleared. Police have not released any information at this time about the incident. 

ORIGINAL STORY

Cobb County police are investigating a suspicious vehicle near Dobbins Air Reserve Base's Barclay Gate off of Highway 280, according to a spokesperson for the base.

The base is asking the general public to avoid the area until further notice.

The vehicle was reportedly shortly before 3 p.m. 

FOX 5 has reached out to Cobb County Police Department for additional information. 

MAP OF THE AREA