Suspicious vehicle near Dobbins Air Reserve Base investigated, scene cleared

Update: The scene has been cleared. Police have not released any information at this time about the incident.

ORIGINAL STORY

Cobb County police are investigating a suspicious vehicle near Dobbins Air Reserve Base's Barclay Gate off of Highway 280, according to a spokesperson for the base.

The base is asking the general public to avoid the area until further notice.

The vehicle was reportedly shortly before 3 p.m.

FOX 5 has reached out to Cobb County Police Department for additional information.

MAP OF THE AREA