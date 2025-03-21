Suspicious package sent to Fulton County DA's office at courthouse

The Brief A suspicious white powder found at Fulton County courthouse led to a temporary evacuation and emergency response. The substance was identified as non-hazardous, specifically starch or salt, after testing. Four employees were taken to the hospital for evaluation despite the substance being non-toxic.



A suspicious white powder discovered at the Fulton County courthouse on Tuesday afternoon prompted a large emergency response and temporarily evacuated portions of the building.

Officials later confirmed the substance was not hazardous.

The Fulton County Courthouse is located on Pryor Street SW in downtown Atlanta.

What we know:

Fire crews were called to the courthouse just before 2 p.m. after employees in the Fulton County District Attorney’s Office on the third floor reported finding a powdery substance while opening mail. Several workers who came in contact with the substance began experiencing headaches, prompting a call to 911 and the dispatch of multiple fire trucks, ambulances, and a hazmat team.

"Just with it being a powder substance and the people who opened it were complaining of initial signs and symptoms, so not knowing what it was, we go ahead and treat it as if it is something," said Atlanta Fire Rescue Battalion Chief Ronald Slatton.

Firefighters quickly secured the building as hazmat specialists entered to examine the powder. Officials say testing took about 30 minutes.

The substance was later identified as starch or salt, and deemed non-toxic. Despite the lack of danger, four employees were transported to Grady Memorial Hospital for further evaluation and observation. The fire department says they are all conscious and alert.

Image 1 of 5 ▼ Officials respond to a report of a suspicious substance at the Fulton County courthouse in downtown Atlanta on March 21, 2025. (FOX 5)

What we don't know:

A full hazmat response has been activated by the fire department and Homeland Security.

This is an active investigation.

No word on whom the package was addressed to or who may have sent it.