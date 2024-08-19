Suspicious death at Gainesville motel under investigation

Investigators in Gainesville are waiting on the results of an autopsy after a suspicious death at a motel over the weekend.

Officers were performing a welfare check on a room at the Haven Inn and Suites located at 766 Jesse Jewell Pkwy SW around 9 p.m. on Saturday.

According to the Gainesville Police Department, officers found a man dead inside the room.

Investigators are treating the death as suspicious, but did not release any further details.

The name of the man has not been released.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Gainesville Police Department.