Suspensions lifted for 4 Gainesville football players, 35 remain suspended

The Brief GHSA upholds 35 Gainesville player suspensions; 4 reinstated after appeal Fight erupted during playoff game after Brunswick defender struck a player Both teams face fines as Gainesville prepares for Friday’s quarterfinal



The Georgia High School Association upheld the bulk of its player suspensions Tuesday morning, keeping 35 Gainesville athletes sidelined following a benches-clearing brawl during last week’s playoff game at Brunswick. Four other Red Elephants had their ejections and suspensions overturned, clearing them to play in Friday’s Class 5A quarterfinal against top-ranked Hughes.

What we know:

During the meeting, Gainesville City Schools Superintendent Dr. Jeremy Williams conceded that 4 Gainesville players threw punches and should remain suspended. He also said the school would accept the $5,000 fine. However, Williams argued that the fight only began after one of their students was punched by a Brunswick player.

Gainesville High School's head coach Josh Niblett also argued on behalf of his players, passionately. Coach Niblett said that it was evident from the moment they arrived that they were in hostile territory. Niblett also accused the game officials of being biased against the visiting team.

They also argued that there were several defensive players who were simply on the field at the time of the fight and did not deserve to be suspended.

GHSA eventually decided after a hearing of 1.5 hours to lift the suspension of four of the players, but voted against lifting the suspension of the other defensive players Gainesville claimed were uninvolved.

The players were only identified by their numbers during the vote as numbers 8, 11, 20 and 26. The players whose suspensions were lifted are believed to be Xavier Griffin, Jamarion Matthews, Jamarus Sims and Roger Holder.

The other 35 players remain suspended and will not be able to participate in Friday night's game.

There is still no word if any of the Brunswick players will be suspended despite initiating the fight.

Brunswick High School's athletic director took responsibility for the fight, saying the program has a lot of "soul searching" to do over the next few months.

It was mentioned that criminal charges are also possible as a result of the fight although specifics were not discussed.

The decision came after Gainesville formally appealed the GHSA’s initial ruling that 39 players would be suspended for their actions during the third-quarter fight.

The altercation began after video showed a Brunswick defender removing two helmets and striking a Gainesville player, prompting players from both sidelines to rush the field. Officials ended the game early, awarding Gainesville the victory.

Superintendent Jeremy Williams has strongly defended the program, arguing many Gainesville players entered the field to "separate and resolve" the situation, not escalate it. He called the GHSA’s interpretation "disappointing" but confirmed the team still expects to compete Friday despite the reduced roster.

GHSA Executive Director Tim Scott said both programs will face fines, though the amounts have not yet been finalized. Brunswick players are also expected to receive suspensions, but those numbers are still under review.