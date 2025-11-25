41 Brunswick football players suspended, school fined $5K

The Brief Brunswick High says it accepts the GHSA’s ruling and will comply with all sanctions School and district leaders say additional discipline will be issued under the Glynn County Code of Conduct Officials say the incident "does not align" with Brunswick’s values and pledge renewed focus on sportsmanship



Brunswick High School says it will fully comply with all sanctions issued by the Georgia High School Association (GHSA) after last week’s playoff-game brawl, pledging both cooperation and accountability as the program moves forward.

What we know:

In a statement released Tuesday, Principal Slade Turner confirmed the school has accepted the GHSA’s ruling, which includes the suspension of 41 players, a $5,000 fine, and a one-year post-season ban.

Turner said the school submitted all relevant game film to GHSA officials, along with detailed lists identifying which players left the sideline, who engaged in the altercation and who remained where they were instructed. GHSA reviewed Brunswick’s materials as well as Gainesville’s before issuing the disciplinary actions.

What they're saying:

"In addition to the sanctions and suspensions issued by the GHSA, Brunswick High School has initiated its own disciplinary process for the students involved," Turner said. "Those who committed the most serious sportsmanship violations will receive consequences in accordance with the Glynn County Code of Conduct."

Turner added that Friday’s incident does not reflect the school’s expectations for its athletes.

"What occurred during the game does not align with the expectations we set for our athletes or the example we work to model," he said. "This situation gives us an opportunity to reaffirm the values that guide our programs and to continue building a culture that reflects the true character of Brunswick High."

Glynn County Schools Assistant Supt. Steve Waters also expressed support for the GHSA’s actions, thanking Executive Director Tim Scott and his staff for their leadership and quick resolution.

"There is no place for incidents like this in education-based athletics, and we deeply regret the incident that took place last Friday night," Waters said.

He added that Brunswick’s football program will focus on learning from the experience and emphasizing sportsmanship, discipline and respect as it moves forward.

Brunswick players are also expected to serve suspensions, though GHSA has not publicly released the number of athletes affected.