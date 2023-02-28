Suspects wanted for Clayton County drive-by shooting

article

Three people have been arrested in connection to a deadly drive-by shooting last April in Clayton County.

Kenneth Hill, Myron Jones, and Gayla Michel have been charged with felony murder and aggravated assault.

Clayton County Police say they are responsible for the death of Harold Irving. Irving was driving his black Jeep Cherokee on April 14, 2022, when a gray Kia Soul pulled alongside. Police say shots were then fired from the rear passenger side window of the Kia into the Jeep before taking off.

Irving was rushed to Southern Regional Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

After an extensive investigation, reviewing cell phone and surveillance video as well as speaking to several witnesses, police were able to obtain warrants for the three suspects last Friday.

All three have since been arrested by the Clayton County fugitive squad.

Hill, Jones, and Michel have been booked into the Fulton County Jail without bond.