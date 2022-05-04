Suspects use white van to break into CVS in attempt to take ATM, police say

article

Cobb County police said suspects got away after they tried to steal an ATM from a CVS in Mableton.

Police said suspects used a white van to break through the front doors of the pharmacy at around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday on Mableton Parkway.

The suspects attempted to take an ATM from inside the store.

Police said they couldn't load it into the white van. The suspects left in another car when police arrived, leaving the van and ATM behind.

Police said it's unclear how much money was stolen from the ATM or the store.

Police said investigators are working to gather descriptions of the suspects and their getaway vehicle.