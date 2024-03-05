Suspected road rage shooter arrested: Lawrenceville police released dramatic dash cam video

Dash cam video shows the moment a suspected road rage shooter was arrested in Gwinnett County.

The Lawrenceville Police Department released a video of the incident, which happened shortly before 4 p.m. on Feb. 26. Investigators say multiple people called 911 to report shots being fired along GA-316 near Duluth Highway. Callers told police that the shots came from an SUV driving eastbound.

Investigators say multiple shots were fired into another vehicle, and the two people inside were able to dodge the bullets but were injured by flying glass after the vehicle's windows were shattered. Bullet holes were found in the headrests on both the driver and passenger sides.

Charles Ray Montgomery (Lawrenceville Police Department)

A description of the SUV was issued, and within 24 hours, officers caught up with it. Dash cam video released by the Lawrenceville Police Department shows officers capturing the driver of the SUV, later identified as 41-year-old Charles Ray Montgomery of Dacula.

The video shows officers boxing the SUV in and then ordering the driver out of the vehicle. Inside the SUV, investigators found several firearms, which will be tested to determine if they were used in the road rage shooting.

Several guns were found in an SUV driven by 41-year-old Charles Ray Montgomery of Dacula during a felony stop on Feb. 27, 2024. (Lawrenceville Police Department)

Montgomery was charged with two counts of aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, and felony possession of a controlled substance.

He remains in the Gwinnett County Adult Detention Center without bond.